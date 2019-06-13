UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan Says Almost 1,000 Punished For Vote Protests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 02:50 PM

Kazakhstan says almost 1,000 punished for vote protests

Kazakhstan on Thursday said nearly 1,000 people have been handed jail terms or other penalties for taking part in protests over the presidential election in the ex-Soviet country

NurSultan, Kazakhstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Kazakhstan on Thursday said nearly 1,000 people have been handed jail terms or other penalties for taking part in protests over the presidential election in the ex-Soviet country.

The Kazakh Prosecutor-General's office said 957 were found guilty of offences, 670 of whom were jailed while others were fined or given warnings. The country saw some of the biggest protests of recent years during Sunday's vote and following the victory of a hand-picked successor to former strongman Nursultan Nazarbayev.

