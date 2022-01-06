UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Says Gangs Trained From Abroad Invaded Country - CSTO Secretariat

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2022 | 04:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The appeal received from Kazakhstan says the situation in the country is regarded as an invasion of gangs trained from abroad, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretariat said about the situation in Kazakhstan.

"The CSTO Secretariat confirms the receipt of an appeal from the Kazakh side for assistance.

The appeal says that this situation is viewed as an invasion of gangs trained from abroad," the statement on the organization's website says.

Kazakhstan held consultations with members of the CSTO Collective Security Council, sent a request to the heads of the CSTO member states for military assistance.

"The CSTO Collective Security Council decided to deploy the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces to the Republic of Kazakhstan for a limited period in order to stabilize and normalize the situation in the country," the statement said.

