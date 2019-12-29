Kazakhstan Says Goodbye to Victims of Almaty Plane Crash

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Funerals for the victims of the Friday's plane crash were held in Kazakhstan's largest city of Almaty on Sunday.

Almaty Mayor Baktyzhan Sagintayev relayed a message of condolence from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the families of the victims, a Sputnik correspondent reported from scene.

A national day of mourning was observed in Kazakhstan on Saturday.

Bek Air airline's Fokker 100 plane, heading from Almaty to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan with 98 people aboard crashed soon after takeoff in the early hours of Friday. Twelve people were killed. The black boxes were retrieved and sent to Moscow for decryption.