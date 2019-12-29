UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Says Goodbye To Victims Of Almaty Plane Crash

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 03:00 PM

Kazakhstan Says Goodbye to Victims of Almaty Plane Crash

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Funerals for the victims of the Friday's plane crash were held in Kazakhstan's largest city of Almaty on Sunday.

Almaty Mayor Baktyzhan Sagintayev relayed a message of condolence from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the families of the victims, a Sputnik correspondent reported from scene.

A national day of mourning was observed in Kazakhstan on Saturday.

Bek Air airline's Fokker 100 plane, heading from Almaty to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan with 98 people aboard crashed soon after takeoff in the early hours of Friday. Twelve people were killed. The black boxes were retrieved and sent to Moscow for decryption. 

Related Topics

Moscow Almaty Kazakhstan Sunday From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for â€˜ ..

1 hour ago

EGA completes historic first UAE industrial techno ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE is a leader in giving humanitaria ..

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Two Geman girls among three killed in Italy avalan ..

15 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler, CP, attend finals of Sheikh ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.