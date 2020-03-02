UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Says Will Ban Entry For Iranian Citizens Starting March 5 Due To COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:59 AM

Kazakhstan Says Will Ban Entry for Iranian Citizens Starting March 5 Due to COVID-19

Kazakhstan will introduce an entry ban for Iranian citizens, as well as limit air traffic with Azerbaijan due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak starting March 5, Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said on Monday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 202 Kazakhstan will introduce an entry ban for Iranian citizens, as well as limit air traffic with Azerbaijan due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak starting March 5, Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said on Monday.

On Friday, Baku registered the first case of the coronavirus disease in the country. The patient is a Russian national, who entered the republic through Iran.

"Starting March 5, flights with Azerbaijan will be limited, and Iranian citizens will be banned from entering Kazakhstan," Tileuberdi said.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 50 countries, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a global health emergency. So far, the virus has infected more than 87,000 people worldwide, while over 2,950 people died and over 40,000 have recovered.

Related Topics

World Iran Russia China Died Traffic Baku Azerbaijan Kazakhstan March December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PHC issues directives to govt employees to stop sp ..

10 minutes ago

Chinese doctors 3D print nidus model of coronaviru ..

12 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather forecast for KP

12 minutes ago

UN releases $15 mln to help vulnerable countries b ..

12 minutes ago

Infrared drone technology providing assistance to ..

21 minutes ago

Samsung breaks ground for $220 mln R&D center in V ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.