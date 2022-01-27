UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Security Committee Says Ex-Head, His Deputy Arrested Over Treason Suspicions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 10:40 AM

Kazakhstan Security Committee Says Ex-Head, His Deputy Arrested Over Treason Suspicions

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Karim Masimov, the former chief of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee, and his deputy, Anuar Sadykulov, suspected of high treason and actions aimed at seizing power by force, were taken into custody, the committee told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in January, the committee said that Masimov and two of his deputies, Sadykulov and Daulet Ergozhin, were arrested and placed into a pre-trial detention facility. The committee launched probes in relation to possible treason and actions aimed at seizure of power.

"In relation to K.K. Massimov and A.T. Sadykulov, a restraint measure in the form of taking into custody was authorized. In relation to D.E. Yergozhin, a restraint measure is being considered," the committee said.

The materials of the criminal case were labeled as "highly classified". In accordance with the criminal procedure code, the data of the pre-trial investigation are not subject to disclosure.

Related Topics

Kazakhstan January Criminals

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th January 2022

1 hour ago
 Blinken Confirms US Envoy Delivered Written Respon ..

Blinken Confirms US Envoy Delivered Written Response to Russia's Security Propos ..

10 hours ago
 Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russ ..

Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russia Studies US Written Response

10 hours ago
 Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Heal ..

Norway Eases COVID-19 Restrictions to Relieve Healthcare System - Ministry

10 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, coo ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, cooperation in education, energy ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>