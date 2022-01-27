Kazakhstan Security Committee Says Ex-Head, His Deputy Arrested Over Treason Suspicions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Karim Masimov, the former chief of Kazakhstan's National Security Committee, and his deputy, Anuar Sadykulov, suspected of high treason and actions aimed at seizing power by force, were taken into custody, the committee told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in January, the committee said that Masimov and two of his deputies, Sadykulov and Daulet Ergozhin, were arrested and placed into a pre-trial detention facility. The committee launched probes in relation to possible treason and actions aimed at seizure of power.

"In relation to K.K. Massimov and A.T. Sadykulov, a restraint measure in the form of taking into custody was authorized. In relation to D.E. Yergozhin, a restraint measure is being considered," the committee said.

The materials of the criminal case were labeled as "highly classified". In accordance with the criminal procedure code, the data of the pre-trial investigation are not subject to disclosure.