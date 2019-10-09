Kazakhstan Seeking to Return 14 Children of Life-Imprisoned Mothers From Iraq - Minister

Kazakhstan is working to return 14 children from Iraq whose mothers have been sentenced to life imprisonment, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi said on Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Kazakhstan is working to return 14 children from Iraq whose mothers have been sentenced to life imprisonment, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi said on Wednesday.

"Now we are working to return another 14 children from Iraq whose mothers have been sentenced to life imprisonment there," Tleuberdi said at the OSCE round table on Afghanistan.

The minister recalled that earlier this year Kazakhstan had carried out a humanitarian operation to return about 600 people, including 406 children, from conflict zones.