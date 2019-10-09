UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan Seeking To Return 14 Children Of Life-Imprisoned Mothers From Iraq - Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 12:26 PM

Kazakhstan is working to return 14 children from Iraq whose mothers have been sentenced to life imprisonment, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi said on Wednesday

"Now we are working to return another 14 children from Iraq whose mothers have been sentenced to life imprisonment there," Tleuberdi said at the OSCE round table on Afghanistan.

The minister recalled that earlier this year Kazakhstan had carried out a humanitarian operation to return about 600 people, including 406 children, from conflict zones.

