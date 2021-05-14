UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan Sends COVID-19 Aid To India - Foreign Ministry

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) SULTAN, May 14 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan delivered oxygen ventilators and personal protection equipment, including medical masks, respirators, and protective suits, to India, which is currently struggling with an unprecedented COVID-19 spike, the Kazakh foreign ministry said on Friday.

"The first of the two Kazakh aircrafts with its cargo landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi in the morning on May 14, 2021, with the second one expected to arrive several hours later," the statement said.

Indian hospitals have been suffering from an acute shortage of oxygen, prompting several countries to rush to help the embattled nation with medical equipment, medicines and oxygen generators.

The country has the second-highest COVID-19 toll in the world after the US, having so far registered nearly 23.7 million cases and over 258,000 deaths.

