Kazakhstan Sets New Record Of Nearly 7,900 Daily COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2021) SULTAN, August 7 (Sputnik) - A record 7,899 new coronavirus cases ” the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic ” has been recorded in Kazakhstan over the past day, the national coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

The previous record of 7,803 cases was registered on August 1.

"Over the past day, 7,899 new cases of the coronavirus were registered [in Kazakhstan]," the center said in a statement, adding that the total number of those infected has reached 626,412.

The death toll from the disease has increased by 128 over the given period to 6,659, the response center said.

More than 514,000 people have recovered in Kazakhstan since the outbreak of the pandemic.

