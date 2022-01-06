UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Sets Retail Price Cap On Liquefied Petroleum Gas For 180 Days

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published January 06, 2022 | 05:47 PM

The government of Kazakhstan on Thursday set a retail price ceiling for 180 days on liquefied petroleum gas for refueling vehicles at gas stations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The government of Kazakhstan on Thursday set a retail price ceiling for 180 days on liquefied petroleum gas for refueling vehicles at gas stations.

"The ceiling prices were set for 180 days for the retail trade of liquefied petroleum gas for refueling vehicles at gas stations in Kazakhstan," the Kazakh Cabinet of Ministers said in a statement.

The price limit in the oil-producing Mangystau region, where the protests originated, will be 50 Kazakhstani tenge ($0.11) per liter, in Almaty 65 tenge ($0.15) and in the capital city of Nur-Sultan 70 tenge ($0.16), according to the statement.

The statement also said that a full transition to the sale of liquefied petroleum gas through a digital trading platform has been postponed for a year.

More Stories From World

