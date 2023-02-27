Kazakhstan Shuts Down Trade Mission in Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) The Kazakh Trade Ministry decided on Monday to shut down its trade mission in Russia, citing the optimization of the work of state bodies, according to a document published on the country's legal information portal.

"The government of Kazakhstan orders the elimination of the state institution of the trade mission of the Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry in Russia," the document read.

The ministry added that Kazakh business was provided with all institutional conditions to operate in Russia and that the decision would not affect the functioning of Moscow's trade mission in Astana, as well as the development of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, with Russia being Kazakhstan's largest trade partner.

Astana and Moscow are effectively addressing issues of cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Commission, Yerulan Zhamaubayev, the Kazakh vice president and finance minister, said, adding that staff numbers in the embassy of Kazakhstan in Russia were sufficient. Zhamaubayev also noted that representatives of various state structures working in Russia could deal with other issues of the equal importance.