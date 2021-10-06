Kazakhstan Signs Contract With Pfizer for 4Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

Kazakhstan has signed a final contract with Pfizer to buy about 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Kazakh Minister of Healthcare Alexey Tsoy said on Wednesday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Kazakhstan has signed a final contract with Pfizer to buy about 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Kazakh Minister of Healthcare Alexey Tsoy said on Wednesday.

"As for Pfizer, we have signed the final contract ...

Almost 4 million doses are planned to be delivered," the minister announced at a briefing.

The delivery is expected during the fourth quarter of this year, Tsoy noted.

In July 2021, the Kazakh Ministry of Health reported that the Pfizer vaccine would primarily be used for the voluntary vaccination of adolescents aged 12-17 and pregnant women.

Over 35% of the country's population are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.