UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Starts Production Of 1st Batch Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine In December - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 12:29 PM

Kazakhstan Starts Production of 1st Batch of Its COVID-19 Vaccine in December - President

As analysis of the data obtained in trials of the Kazakh vaccine against COVID-19 indicates its high efficacy, production of the first batch, comprised of 2 million doses, will start later in December, the Kazakh presidential press service said on Friday, commenting on President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's talks with Prime Minister Askar Mamin

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) As analysis of the data obtained in trials of the Kazakh vaccine against COVID-19 indicates its high efficacy, production of the first batch, comprised of 2 million doses, will start later in December, the Kazakh presidential press service said on Friday, commenting on President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's talks with Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

"The prime minister told the president that the first and the second phase of the clinical trials were completed on November 29. According to Askar Mamin, no side effects were registered, and the vaccine is confirming high efficacy. Starting December 25, 3,000 volunteers will be vaccinated in phase three of the clinical trials. The trials will finish in the end of March 2021 ... In December of this year, production of the first batch of the domestic vaccine in the amount of 2 million doses will be launched," the presidential press service said in a statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister March November December Million

Recent Stories

Art exhibition titled "Violence agianst Women" on ..

2 minutes ago

World soil day to be marked on saturday

2 minutes ago

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 9,571,559 with over ..

2 minutes ago

PCB seeks team management's feedback on New Zealan ..

18 minutes ago

Kazakhstan to Launch Production of Russia's Sputni ..

2 minutes ago

Latvian Journalist Details 8-Hour Questioning by S ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.