Kazakhstan Starts Production of 1st Batch of Its COVID-19 Vaccine in December - President

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) As analysis of the data obtained in trials of the Kazakh vaccine against COVID-19 indicates its high efficacy, production of the first batch, comprised of 2 million doses, will start later in December, the Kazakh presidential press service said on Friday, commenting on President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's talks with Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

"The prime minister told the president that the first and the second phase of the clinical trials were completed on November 29. According to Askar Mamin, no side effects were registered, and the vaccine is confirming high efficacy. Starting December 25, 3,000 volunteers will be vaccinated in phase three of the clinical trials. The trials will finish in the end of March 2021 ... In December of this year, production of the first batch of the domestic vaccine in the amount of 2 million doses will be launched," the presidential press service said in a statement.