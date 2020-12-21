UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan Starts Production Of Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine - Government

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 10:30 AM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin attended the pharmaceutical complex in Karagandy on Monday to officially launch production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Kazakh government said.

"Prime minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Askar Mamin, attended the Karagandy pharmaceutical complex, where he launched production of Sputnik V vaccine under agreement between Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin," the government said in a statement.

