Kazakhstan Supports Increasing Cooperation Between Japan, Central Asia - Foreign Ministry Mukhtar Tileuberdi

Kazakhstan supports increasing the investment and trade cooperation between Japan and countries of Central Asia to mitigate negative consequences of sanctions on the economy of countries in the region, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in the 9th Ministerial Meeting of the Central Asia-Japan Dialogue where he met with his counterparts from Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The ministers held negotiations on transport communications, regional security, climate change and digitalization, among other topics.

"In his speech Tileuberdi noted the importance of increasing cooperation in the field of investment and trade with reducing the negative impact of sanctions on the economy of Central Asia," the statement read.

According to the ministry, the Kazakh delegation introduced a number of proposals on development of a joint action plan to improve cooperation and coordination mechanisms as well as investment projects.

Tileuberdi also held bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart, Yoshimasa Hayashi, to discuss prospects of bilateral and regional relations as well as issues of global significance.

Kazakhstan will assume the chairmanship of the Japan-Central Asia format in 2023 and host the next ministerial meeting, the ministry said.

