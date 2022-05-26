President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday expressed support for the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the implementation of the Greater Eurasia project

"Vladimir Vladimirovich (Putin) has put forward a very interesting proposal, and has formulated it properly. This refers to the Greater Eurasia megaproject. Indeed, this is a project that deserves a very detailed study and discussion," Tokayev said at the Eurasian Economic Forum in Bishkek.

Putin's idea to involve other interested countries in the integration process is "absolutely rational," the Kazakh leader added.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan will always remain a supporter of the development of Eurasian integration both for economic and pragmatic considerations.

Earlier in the day, speaking at the forum via video link, Putin stressed the need to create a "large Eurasian partnership." According to Putin, the main idea of the Greater Eurasia project is to create a common space of equal cooperation for regional organizations.

The Eurasian Economic Forum is the main business event of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), made up of five former Soviet republics Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia. The EAEU was designed to ensure the free movement of goods, services and labor between the member states implemented via common economic policies and regulation in the areas of industry, agriculture, energy, foreign trade and investment.