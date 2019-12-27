UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Suspends Activities Of Bek Air Airline Over Almaty Plane Crash - Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 10:10 AM

Kazakhstan Suspends Activities of Bek Air Airline Over Almaty Plane Crash - Ministry

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) SULTAN, December 27 (Sputnik) - Activities of the Bek Air airline were suspended on Friday until circumstances of the plane crash near the Kazakh city of Almaty are clarified, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development said.

Earlier in the day, the Almaty city administration said that 14 people died and 35 more were injured in the crash, which took place soon after the take-off. According to the airport of Almaty, 95 passengers and five crew members were on board the plane, which was heading from Almaty for the capital of Nur-Sultan.

"In line with the order of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a special governmental commission, headed by the prime minister of Kazakhstan, has been created. The commission includes the minister of industry and infrastructural development as well as representatives of other state bodies. The commission is leaving for the crash site. Until circumstances are clarified, the activities of this airline will be suspended," the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Kazakhstan has also suspended flights of Fokker 100 planes, similar to the jet involved in the incident near Almaty.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Died Almaty Kazakhstan SITE December From Industry Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

48 minutes ago

RAK Ruler attends Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Camel R ..

9 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler visits Sharm area in Fujairah

9 hours ago

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives Zayed Foundation D ..

10 hours ago

Pervaiz Elahi for early completion of new Punjab A ..

10 hours ago

Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan grieved over death of Ashr ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.