Kazakhstan Suspends Activities of Bek Air Airline Over Almaty Plane Crash - Ministry

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) SULTAN, December 27 (Sputnik) - Activities of the Bek Air airline were suspended on Friday until circumstances of the plane crash near the Kazakh city of Almaty are clarified, the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development said.

Earlier in the day, the Almaty city administration said that 14 people died and 35 more were injured in the crash, which took place soon after the take-off. According to the airport of Almaty, 95 passengers and five crew members were on board the plane, which was heading from Almaty for the capital of Nur-Sultan.

"In line with the order of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, a special governmental commission, headed by the prime minister of Kazakhstan, has been created. The commission includes the minister of industry and infrastructural development as well as representatives of other state bodies. The commission is leaving for the crash site. Until circumstances are clarified, the activities of this airline will be suspended," the ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Kazakhstan has also suspended flights of Fokker 100 planes, similar to the jet involved in the incident near Almaty.