Kazakhstan Suspends Bus, Rail, Air Traffic With China - Government

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) An interdepartmental commission under the government of Kazakhstan has taken a number of additional protective measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus from China to the territory of the country, including the suspension of passenger traffic by bus, rail and air, the cabinet said Wednesday.

"From January 29, passenger bus services between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the PRC were suspended; from February 1, passenger trains between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the PRC are suspended," it said, adding that from February 3, regular air traffic between Kazakhstan and China would be suspended.

The government also said Kazakhstan had suspended visa issuance to Chinese citizens amid the coronavirus outbreak.