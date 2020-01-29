UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan Suspends Bus, Rail, Air Traffic With China - Government

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:11 PM

Kazakhstan Suspends Bus, Rail, Air Traffic With China - Government

An interdepartmental commission under the government of Kazakhstan has taken a number of additional protective measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus from China to the territory of the country, including the suspension of passenger traffic by bus, rail and air, the cabinet said Wednesday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) An interdepartmental commission under the government of Kazakhstan has taken a number of additional protective measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus from China to the territory of the country, including the suspension of passenger traffic by bus, rail and air, the cabinet said Wednesday.

"From January 29, passenger bus services between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the PRC were suspended; from February 1, passenger trains between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the PRC are suspended," it said, adding that from February 3, regular air traffic between Kazakhstan and China would be suspended.

The government also said Kazakhstan had suspended visa issuance to Chinese citizens amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Related Topics

China Traffic Kazakhstan January February Visa From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan’s focal person loses Twitter accou ..

3 minutes ago

WAM Feature: Valleys, dams, mountains turned RAK i ..

30 minutes ago

WAM Feature: Valleys, dams, mountains turned RAK i ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan reiterates support for Palestine with pre ..

34 minutes ago

MCC name squad to tour Pakistan

34 minutes ago

Arrest of Islamabad activists unconstitutional

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.