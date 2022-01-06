UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Suspends Entry To Foreigners Over State Of Emergency - Embassy In Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan Suspends Entry to Foreigners Over State of Emergency - Embassy in Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan has banned the entry of foreign nationals to the country, put under the state of emergency due to the national unrest, a spokesperson for the Kazakh embassy in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent told Sputnik on Thursday

"Due to the declaration of a state of emergency, entry for foreign citizens to the territory of Kazakhstan has been suspended for the time being, including on foot, by air, and other means of transport," the spokesperson said.

