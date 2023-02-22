UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan To Begin Oil Deliveries To Germany Via Druzhba Pipeline In Coming Days - Astana

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Kazakhstan to Begin Oil Deliveries to Germany Via Druzhba Pipeline in Coming Days - Astana

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Kazakhstan will start delivering oil to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline in the coming days, Kazakh Energy Ministry Bolat Akchulakov said on Wednesday.

"Yea," Akchulakov told journalists when asked whether Astana would start supplying oil in the coming days.

The minister expressed hope that the first batch of oil will be pumped via the pipeline as soon as Wednesday.

"I really hope it (oil) goes today. If yesterday the procedures were finished and results were summarized," Akchulakov said, adding that there were no problems with the beginning of shipments.

