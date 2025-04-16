Kazakhstan To Build Its First Reverse Lane Road In Akmola Region
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 09:30 AM
ASTANA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) During a working visit to Akmola region, Vice Minister of Transport Maksat Kaliakparov inspected the start of medium repairs on the Kokshetau–Zerenda highway, where the country's first reverse lane road project will be implemented, Kazinform news Agency has learnt from the ministry's press service.
The project includes widening the roadway from its current 7 to 11 meters. Once completed, it will feature three lanes, with one functioning as a reversible lane.
The traffic scheme will significantly increase the road’s capacity, reduce the number of accidents, especially during peak periods, and provide more comfortable conditions for both tourists and local residents.
"The implementation of the project is particularly relevant during the summer season, when traffic flow toward the Zerenda resort zone increases sharply.
The total length of the section under repair is about 47 km. Work has already begun and is proceeding as scheduled," noted the Vice Minister.
The Zerenda resort area is traditionally among the most popular tourist destinations in the country, attracting thousands of vacationers from Kazakhstan and neighboring countries every year.
Overall, in 2025, the state program for medium road repairs provides for upgrade of 7,000 kilometers of national highways. This list includes routes leading to tourist sites such as Rakhmanov Springs, Alakol Lake, Kolsay Lakes, Bayanaul, Kendirli, Korgalzhyn Nature Reserve, and the Imantau-Shalkar resort area. Earlier, it was reported that Central Asia’s longest road bridge is set to be built in Tajikistan.
