Kazakhstan To Consider Amendments Abolishing Law On First President Nazarbayev -Parliament

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2022 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The Parliament of Kazakhstan on Wednesday will start considering amendments to legislation repealing the law on the first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, the press service of the Mazhilis (lower house of the parliament) said.

In June, a law on amendments and additions to the constitution, supported by people during a referendum, went into effect in Kazakhstan. Among the changes is the exclusion of all references to the first Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev from the basic law of the country. In particular, the paragraph stating that the status and powers of the first president are determined by the constitution and the relevant constitutional law will be removed from article 46. Kazakh Justice Minister Kanat Mussin said that this law would become invalid after certain amendments to the country's legislation.

"On accepting for consideration the draft constitutional law of the Republic of Kazakhstan 'On recognizing as invalid the constitutional law of the Republic of Kazakhstan 'On the first president of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy (leader of the nation),'' the agenda of the plenary parliament meeting said.

Nazarbayev became the first president of Kazakhstan in 1991 after the dissolution of the Soviet Union and remained in office until 2019. In 2010, the Kazakh parliament bestowed upon Nazarbayev the honorary title of leader of the nation, or Elbasy in Kazakh. He retained a number of powers and privileges enshrined in the law.

The law defines the political and legal status, prerogatives and guarantees for the first president upon the expiry of his office. According to the law, Nazarbayev cannot be held liable for actions committed during his presidency, cannot be detained, searched, or interrogated. The immunity extends to his relatives and property. Moreover, the law stipulates the provision of Nazarbayev and his family members with communication, security, housing, transport, medical and spa treatment, leisure, pension, and insurance at the expense of the government budget.

