Kazakhstan to Enshrine Single 7-Year Presidential Term Without Right to Re-Election

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The amendments to the Kazakh constitution, which provide for a single seven-year presidential mandate and are set to replace two five-year terms, will put a safeguard in place against possible future alteration of the norm, Yerzhan Zhienbayev, Kazakh Deputy Chief of the presidential staff, said on Tuesday.

"The draft law presupposes a provision that the new norms concerning the presidential seven-year term and a possibility of being elected only once cannot be altered in the future," Zhienbayev said in a statement published on the official presidential website.

The official also said that the new legislation will be applicable only to those elected for the presidential post after the amendment is in effect.

Kazakhstan's president is currently elected for a term of five years. The same person cannot be elected president of the republic more than two times in a row. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed on September 1 to limit the term of a presidential mandate in the country to seven years without the right to re-election. This proposal is being reviewed by governmental bodies.

Tokayev signed a decree in May that scheduled the referendum on constitutional amendments for early June. Over 77% of voters supported the political reforms of transforming Kazakhstan from a super-presidential republic to presidential and strengthening the role of the country's parliament.