Kazakhstan to Ensure Fair Trial of Detained Protesters - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Kazakhstan will ensure a fair investigation into cases of people detained during recent violent protests, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said on Wednesday.

"At the moment, the situation is stable, and our president ordered for a full-scale investigation," Tileuberdi said after a meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna, adding that "we will definitely ensure a fair investigation towards them (detained protesters)."