Kazakhstan To Extend Quotas On Wheat, Flour Export Until September - Agriculture Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Kazakhstan to Extend Quotas on Wheat, Flour Export Until September - Agriculture Minister

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) SULTAN, June 7 (Sputnik) - Quotas on export of wheat and flour from Kazakhstan that are due to expire on June 15 will likely apply until September 1, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev said on Tuesday.

"The quota will be extended. It is due to expire on June 15, but we have used 40% of wheat export limit of 1 million tonnes and about 70% of flour.

We are working out a decision now, analyzing, and with a high probability the quota will be extended until September 1," Karashukeyev told reporters.

The Kazakh agriculture ministry introduced export quotas on wheat and flour in April, limiting wheat export to 1 million tonnes and flour to 300,000 tonnes. Producers are required to supply 10% of their product to the domestic market at lower and fixed price.

