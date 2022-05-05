Kazakhstan to Hold Referendum on Constitutional Amendments on June 5 - Decree

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) SULTAN, May 5 (Sputnik) - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree on Thursday that sets the referendum on constitutional amendments for June 5.

"In accordance with ... the constitution and .. the constitutional law ... I decide to hold a republican referendum on June 5, 2022," the decree read.