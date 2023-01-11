(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) A number of large-scale military exercises, including international ones, will be held in Kazakhstan in 2023, the press service of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Tokayev met with Kazakh Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov and heard his report on the results of the ministry's activities in 2022 and plans for the current year.

"The Supreme Commander-in-Chief was reported to on the measures planned for 2023 to maintain combat readiness, and conduct large-scale exercises, including at the international level," a statement read.

Zhaksylykov provided information on the level of combat readiness, improvement of the composition and structure of the Kazakh army, and operational and combat training measures conducted last year, the statement added.

According to the statement, the defense minister noted that the special operations forces were created in Kazakhstan last year, while the potential of airborne assault troops was also being increased.

Zhaksylykov also informed Tokayev about supplying the armed forces with modern equipment and weapons, developing territorial defense forces, improving military infrastructure, and building up peacekeeping capabilities.