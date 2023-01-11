UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan To Hold Series Of International Military Exercises In 2023 - President's Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Kazakhstan to Hold Series of International Military Exercises in 2023 - President's Office

A number of large-scale military exercises, including international ones, will be held in Kazakhstan in 2023, the press service of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) A number of large-scale military exercises, including international ones, will be held in Kazakhstan in 2023, the press service of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Tokayev met with Kazakh Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov and heard his report on the results of the ministry's activities in 2022 and plans for the current year.

"The Supreme Commander-in-Chief was reported to on the measures planned for 2023 to maintain combat readiness, and conduct large-scale exercises, including at the international level," a statement read.

Zhaksylykov provided information on the level of combat readiness, improvement of the composition and structure of the Kazakh army, and operational and combat training measures conducted last year, the statement added.

According to the statement, the defense minister noted that the special operations forces were created in Kazakhstan last year, while the potential of airborne assault troops was also being increased.

Zhaksylykov also informed Tokayev about supplying the armed forces with modern equipment and weapons, developing territorial defense forces, improving military infrastructure, and building up peacekeeping capabilities.

Related Topics

Army Kazakhstan

Recent Stories

DP World&#039;s World Security, Transworld Group p ..

DP World&#039;s World Security, Transworld Group partner to strengthen workforce ..

5 minutes ago
 16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis to ..

16 ex-football stars to compete in padel-tennis tournament in Sharjah

35 minutes ago
 German watchdog criticises Google over user data ..

German watchdog criticises Google over user data practices

7 minutes ago
 Protected areas cannot be advertise for lease: Chi ..

Protected areas cannot be advertise for lease: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court ..

7 minutes ago
 Anti-coal protesters dig in as German police clear ..

Anti-coal protesters dig in as German police clear protest camp

7 minutes ago
 ICT admin to hold "Capital Book Fair" from January ..

ICT admin to hold "Capital Book Fair" from January 14

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.