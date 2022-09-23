Kazakhstan to Host CSTO Military Drills From September 26 to October 8 - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW/ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will hold Interaction-2022, Search-2022 and Echelon-2022 military exercises in the Kazakh regions of Zhambyl and Almaty from September 26 to October 8, the Kazakh Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"Exercises with the CSTO Collective Rapid Deployment Forces 'Interaction-2022,' 'Search-2022' and 'Echelon-2022' will be held in Zhambyl and Almaty regions from September 26 to October 8, 2022," the ministry said in a statement.

Military contingents of the CSTO countries will arrive in Kazakhstan from September 22 to 30 to participate in the drills, the defense department added.

Servicemen will move by rail and air, as well as on wheeled military vehicles.

"Issues of commandant service, air defense and comprehensive support will be worked out during the movement of military contingents," the statement read.

The CSTO is an intergovernmental military alliance consisting of six countries ” Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. The CSTO member states conduct annual military command exercises with a focus on improving the efficiency of the organization's collective security and developing strategic defense partnership.