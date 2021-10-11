UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan To Host International Forum On Paris Agreement Goals On Wed - President Office

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 06:30 PM

Kazakhstan to Host International Forum on Paris Agreement Goals on Wed - President Office

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan will host on October 13 the international conference "Ways to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and carbon neutrality of Kazakhstan," Presidential Press Secretary Berik Uali said.

"The purpose of the event is to discuss ways for Kazakhstan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, priority areas of economic and social opportunities, and the key role of large-scale mobilization of funds for the transition to carbon neutrality," Uali said on Facebook.

According to Uali, high-ranking representatives of the UN, international experts, representatives of business entities and civil society, financial institutions, development partners and the media will also take part in the conference.

The Paris Climate Agreement, the first global climate agreement signed by more than 190 countries in December 2015, sets out a global action plan to curb global warming. The agreement does not imply a complete phase-out of fossil fuels. However, all parties must take measures toward reduction of emissions, technological re-equipment, and adaptation to climate change. In addition, the share of renewable energy sources should see an increasing ratio in current energy supplies. Under Donald Trump, the United States withdrew from the agreement, but Joe Biden signed a decree on the United States' return to the agreement on the very first day of his presidency. 

Related Topics

United Nations Business Facebook Civil Society Trump Paris United States Kazakhstan October December 2015 Media Event All From Agreement Share

Recent Stories

UAEâ€™s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA ..

UAEâ€™s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA Director-General

34 seconds ago
 FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail ..

FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail VAT refund scheme

15 minutes ago
 DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship ini ..

DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship initiative for Emiratis

16 minutes ago
 Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Manag ..

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team updates memorial se ..

46 minutes ago
 We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create s ..

We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create sustainable future: Dulsco

1 hour ago
 29,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,277 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.