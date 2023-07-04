Open Menu

Kazakhstan To Host Meeting Of SCO Council Of Heads Of State In 2024 - Declaration

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 03:20 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) for the coming period passes to Kazakhstan that will host a meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in 2024, according to the New Delhi declaration of the Heads of State Council published on Tuesday.

"The chairmanship in the SCO for the coming period passes to Kazakhstan. The next meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO Member States will be held in 2024 in Kazakhstan," the declaration read.

