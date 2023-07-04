Kazakhstan to Host Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State in 2024 - Declaration

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) for the coming period passes to Kazakhstan that will host a meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State in 2024, according to the New Delhi declaration of the Heads of State Council published on Tuesday.

