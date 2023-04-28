UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan To Host Next SCO Defense Ministers' Meeting In 2024 - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Kazakhstan to Host Next SCO Defense Ministers' Meeting in 2024 - Foreign Ministry

The next meeting of the defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will take place in Kazakhstan in 2024, the Kazakh Defense Ministry said on Friday

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The next meeting of the defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will take place in Kazakhstan in 2024, the Kazakh Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The next meeting of the defense ministers of the SCO member countries will take place in Kazakhstan in 2024," the ministry said in a statement.

The announcement came after a meeting between the SCO defense chiefs in New Delhi earlier on Friday. During the talks, the defense ministers of India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan exchanged opinions on defense cooperation within the SCO, taking into account the current geopolitical situation.

"The participants of the meeting noted that strengthening confidence-building measures in the military field, coordination of SCO members' efforts on countering new challenges and threats to regional security remain relevant for the organization's agenda," the Kazakh Defense Ministry added.

During the meeting, Kazakh Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov met with Indian defense chief Rajnath Singh and their Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu. The ministers discussed the current state and perspectives of bilateral military cooperation, the statement read.

The SCO is an international organization founded by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan in 2001. In 2017, India and Pakistan were also admitted to the organization. The SCO also has Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia as observer states, while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey are partner countries. In July 2022, Belarus submitted its application to join the SCO as a full-fledged member.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Iran Sri Lanka Russia Turkey China Egypt Qatar Armenia New Delhi Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Belarus Tajikistan Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Cambodia Mongolia Nepal July 2017 Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Maktoum bin Mohammed ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Maktoum bin Mohammed as First Deputy Ruler of Dubai ..

13 minutes ago
 Hope Probe unveils new scientific data on Mars

Hope Probe unveils new scientific data on Mars

13 minutes ago
 ExxonMobil, Chevron report higher profits despite ..

ExxonMobil, Chevron report higher profits despite oil price dip

2 minutes ago
 Heavy battles in Sudan despite latest truce

Heavy battles in Sudan despite latest truce

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways Employees (PREM) to participate ..

Pakistan Railways Employees (PREM) to participate in Labour Rally on May 01

2 minutes ago
 IAEA Notes Intensified Military Activity Near Zapo ..

IAEA Notes Intensified Military Activity Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.