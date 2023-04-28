Kazakhstan to Host Next SCO Defense Ministers' Meeting in 2024 - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The next meeting of the defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will take place in Kazakhstan in 2024, the Kazakh Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The next meeting of the defense ministers of the SCO member countries will take place in Kazakhstan in 2024," the ministry said in a statement.

The announcement came after a meeting between the SCO defense chiefs in New Delhi earlier on Friday. During the talks, the defense ministers of India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan exchanged opinions on defense cooperation within the SCO, taking into account the current geopolitical situation.

"The participants of the meeting noted that strengthening confidence-building measures in the military field, coordination of SCO members' efforts on countering new challenges and threats to regional security remain relevant for the organization's agenda," the Kazakh Defense Ministry added.

During the meeting, Kazakh Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov met with Indian defense chief Rajnath Singh and their Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu. The ministers discussed the current state and perspectives of bilateral military cooperation, the statement read.

The SCO is an international organization founded by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Russia and Uzbekistan in 2001. In 2017, India and Pakistan were also admitted to the organization. The SCO also has Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia as observer states, while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey are partner countries. In July 2022, Belarus submitted its application to join the SCO as a full-fledged member.