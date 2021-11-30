Kazakhstan to Impose Travel Restrictions Over Omicron Strain From December 3 - Official

UrduPoint.com

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Kazakhstan will tighten entry restrictions for travelers due to the spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus starting December 3, Kazakh First Deputy Healthcare Minister Marat Shoranov said on Tuesday.

"Considering the emergence of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus infection and seeking to prevent its being brought into the republic, an inter-agency commission decided to introduce the following measures starting December 3: to restrict entry into the Republic of Kazakhstan of foreign nationals from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Madagascar, Eswatini, Malawi, Tanzania and Hong Kong," Shoranov said at a government meeting.

The country also plans to have mandatory PCR tests for people arriving from the countries with Omicron cases regardless of their vaccination status.

The arrivals will also have to spend seven days in quarantine no matter what the test shows. The list of countries includes Israel, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Australia, Canada and Egypt.

The health ministry also proposed suspending air travel with Egypt.

Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin said that the government supported the ministry's proposals.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) identified the new strain as one of concern, as it is reported to carry a high number of mutations ” 32 ” which possibly makes it more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

