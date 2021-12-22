Kazakhstan to Increase Electricity Generation by 26% Before 2030 - Energy Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Kazakhstan plans to increase electricity production by 26% to 141.2 billion kWh before 2030 in order to cover the needs of the country's growing economy and prevent new energy shortages, Kazakh Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliev said on Wednesday.

"By the end of 2021, electricity generation is expected to reach 112.3 billion kWh, consumption growth compared to 2020 has been 6.3% ... By 2030, it is planned to increase electricity generation to 141.2 billion kWh," the minister said at a government meeting.

According to Mirzagaliev, Kazakhstan plans to put into operation 11 GWh of generating capacities by 2030 as part of the modernization of the existing power plants and construction of new ones, as well as the introduction of renewable energy sources.

Kazakhstan ran low on electricity in October and November due to the increased energy consumption during the heating season. Moreover, the energy shortage was caused by the rapid development of cryptocurrency mining farms in the country. The shortfall of 0.25 billion kWh was met using Russian energy sources.