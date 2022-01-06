UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan To Introduce Temporary Moratorium On Increases In Tariffs On Utilities

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Kazakhstan to Introduce Temporary Moratorium on Increases in Tariffs on Utilities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The Kazakh authorities said on Thursday that a six-month moratorium on increases in tariffs on water supply, sanitation, and heat will be introduced in the country.

"A temporary 180-day moratorium on increasing tariffs on regulated utilities including water supply, sanitation, heat, gas, and electricity will be introduced soon," the government said on the website.

"To stabilize prices for socially important food including beef, mutton, potatoes, and carrots, a ban on the export of livestock was introduced for six months, and a ban on the export of potatoes and carrots abroad for three months," the government said.

