Kazakhstan To Launch Assembly Line Of Turkey's Anka Drones - Memorandum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2022 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) Nur-Sultan and Ankara have signed a military agreement on the production of Anka unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Kazakhstan, the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development said Wednesday.

"On May 10, Kazakhstan Engineering and Turkish Aerospace signed a memorandum on military and technical cooperation in Ankara. According to the agreement, an assembly and maintenance line for Anka attack unmanned aerial vehicles will be set up in Kazakhstan based on a subsidiary of Kazakhstan Engineering," the ministry said on its website.

The agreement stipulates long-term cooperation in the joint development of UAVs, as well as the transfer of technologies and personnel training for the maintenance and repair of drones for the needs of the Kazakh military.

Kazakhstan became the first foreign country to produce Turkey's Anka UAVs.

"The new agreement will further strengthen friendly relations with fraternal Kazakhstan," Turkish Aerospace President and CEO Temel Kotil was quoted by the ministry as saying.

Anka drones are attack and surveillance UAVs designed in 2013 in Turkey, according to the ministry. Drones proved themselves in battles, have a maximum takeoff weight of 1,700 kilograms and can carry a payload of up to 350 kilograms, and can fly for up to 30 hours at a maximum altitude of nine kilometers (5.6 miles).

