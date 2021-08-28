Kazakhstan to Mourn Victims of Ammo Depot Explosions on Sunday - President

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Kazakhstan will mourn on Sunday the victims of the recent ammo depot explosions in the southern Jambyl region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday.

According to the country's emergencies ministry, the incident's death toll currently stands at 13.

"In light of the tragic incident in the Jambyl region's Bayzak district, which led to people's deaths, I declare August 29 the national mourning day. The deceased soldiers and rescuers have shown true heroism and self-sacrifice. They will forever remain in the people's memory," Tokayev tweeted.

On Thursday, a fire broke out at a military unit's warehouse, where engineering ammunition was stored, resulting in at least 10 explosions. A criminal probe into violation of the rules for handling weapons was launched.