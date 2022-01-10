Kazakhstan to Present Evidence of Aggression Against Country - President

Kazakhstan will present evidence that the country has faced aggression to the international community, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022)

"In the near future, after the completion of the preliminary investigation, we will provide the world community with additional evidence of the preparation and conduct of terrorist aggression against our country," Tokayev said during the extraordinary meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.