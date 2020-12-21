UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan To Produce At Least 2Mln Doses Of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Kazakhstan will produce at least 2 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 under the agreement between the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the country's health ministry, RDIF said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, a validation batch of the vaccine was produced at Kazakshstan's Karaganda pharmaceutical complex, RDIF announced. It will be submitted for verification to Russia's Gamaleya research center, which developed the vaccine.

"The production of the vaccine was organized in an unprecedented short period of time ... On December 13, materials required for the production of the first batch of the vaccine were delivered to Kazakhstan.

At least 2 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine will be produced in the country," RDIF said in a press release.

RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev expressed the belief that Sputnik V production in Kazakhstan would bring the neighboring countries "closer to achieving our common goal of ensuring sufficient quantities of a safe and effective vaccine to protect the population from coronavirus infection."

"We are currently in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and the National Center for Expertise of Medicines and Medical Devices which is responsible for vaccine assessments, to obtain registration of the vaccine in Kazakhstan," Dmitriev said.

