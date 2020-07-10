Kazakhstan to Refrain From Selling Farmland to Foreigners - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kazakhstan will not be selling farmland to foreigners, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Friday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) - Kazakhstan will not be selling farmland to foreigners, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Friday.

"We have to make a final decision on this issue. We have determined the main issue. The land will not be sold to foreigners. We will not revisit this," Tokayev said.