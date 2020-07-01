Kazakhstan to reimpose lockdown as virus cases soar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NurSultan, Kazakhstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday that the government would reimpose a lockdown to stop a surge in virus cases that followed an easing of restrictions in May.

The Central Asian government had "presented a plan to introduce quarantine from July 5 for a period of 14 days", Tokayev announced on Twitter.

The leader of the ex-Soviet country -- which has seen its total number of infections quadruple in the past month -- added that the two-week lockdown could be extended if necessary.

Oil-rich Kazakhstan currently has over 41,000 registered virus infections, including more than 13,000 recovered cases and 188 deaths.

The country initially lifted two-month quarantine orders in May.

Total cases in Kazakhstan stood at just over 11,000 at the beginning of June, with around half of patients recovered.