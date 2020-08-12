Kazakhstan to Resume Flights to 7 Countries Starting Monday - Civil Aviation Committee

Kazakhstan will begin lifting coronavirus-linked restrictions on flights to Russia and six other countries starting on August 17, the civil aviation committee said Wednesday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Kazakhstan will begin lifting coronavirus-linked restrictions on flights to Russia and six other countries starting on August 17, the civil aviation committee said Wednesday.

"On August 17, 2020, international flights to the United Arab Emirates, Belarus, Germany, the Netherlands, Egypt, Ukraine, and Russia will gradually resume," the committee said in a Telegram channel