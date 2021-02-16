UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan To Roll Out First Locally Produced Sputnik Vaccine

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:02 PM

Kazakhstan to roll out first locally produced Sputnik vaccine

Kazakhstan will be the first country in the world to locally produce Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, after a pharmaceutical company received government authorisation to make the jab, the company said Tuesday

NurSultan, Kazakhstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Kazakhstan will be the first country in the world to locally produce Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, after a pharmaceutical company received government authorisation to make the jab, the company said Tuesday.

The company, called the Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex (KPC), "was granted certification" to produce the vaccine by Kazakhstan's health ministry on Monday, KPC said in a statement on the Telegram messenger service.

A spokesman for the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which financed the development of the two-dose jab, told AFP that Kazakhstan is the first country to begin local production of Sputnik V. He said Brazil, India and South Korea are expected to follow.

Kazakhstan's vaccination campaign began in early February with Sputnik V shots administered to the country's deputy health ministers. Those jabs were part of Russian delivery of 22,000 doses of the vaccine.

KPC in the central Karaganda region has said it expects to deliver 90,000 doses of Sputnik V across the vast ex-Soviet country of 19 million people by the end of the month.

The government has said it plans to inoculate six million citizens by the end of the year, with parallel mass vaccinations using a Kazakh-made jab called QazCovid-in expected to begin next month.

Kazakhstan has registered 203,259 coronavirus infections and 2,540 fatalities since it declared first cases in March last year.

Related Topics

India World Russia Company Brazil South Korea Kazakhstan February March Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Preparations for Al Marmoom Ultramarathon pick up ..

6 minutes ago

First lady's close friend files nomination papers ..

23 minutes ago

Russian Prosecutors Ask Court to Fine Navalny $12, ..

12 seconds ago

Iraqi Kurdistan Head Urges UN to Deal Seriously Wi ..

14 seconds ago

Australia approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

15 seconds ago

European stocks ahead at open on 16 feb 2021

17 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.