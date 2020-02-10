Kazakhstan to Send 2 Planes to Evacuate Nationals From Virus-Hit China - Foreign Ministry

Kazakhstan will send two more planes to evacuate its nationals from China, which is currently battling an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Kazakhstan will send two more planes to evacuate its nationals from China, which is currently battling an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

On February 2, Kazakhstan organized a flight to evacuate 83 nationals from China's central city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

"On February 10 and February 12, as per agreement with the Chinese authorities, two Air Astana planes will be sent to Beijing to evacuate Kazakh nationals. During the flight, passengers will be accompanied by medical staff. At the request of the Chinese side, these flights are planned to deliver to Beijing 47 Chinese citizens who are in Kazakhstan, as well as non-commercial cargo of the Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan," the ministry said in a statement.

Out of 719 Kazakh nationals in China, 391 have requested assistance in returning home. The rest, who are mainly employees of diplomatic missions and their family members, as well as students, expressed their desire to remain in China, according to the statement.

The new strain of coronavirus � 2019-nCoV � was first detected in Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The death toll from the new coronavirus in China has surpassed 900, with the total number of registered cases exceeding 40,000.