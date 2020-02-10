UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan To Send 2 Planes To Evacuate Nationals From Virus-Hit China - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 03:24 PM

Kazakhstan to Send 2 Planes to Evacuate Nationals From Virus-Hit China - Foreign Ministry

Kazakhstan will send two more planes to evacuate its nationals from China, which is currently battling an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Kazakhstan will send two more planes to evacuate its nationals from China, which is currently battling an outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

On February 2, Kazakhstan organized a flight to evacuate 83 nationals from China's central city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

"On February 10 and February 12, as per agreement with the Chinese authorities, two Air Astana planes will be sent to Beijing to evacuate Kazakh nationals. During the flight, passengers will be accompanied by medical staff. At the request of the Chinese side, these flights are planned to deliver to Beijing 47 Chinese citizens who are in Kazakhstan, as well as non-commercial cargo of the Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan," the ministry said in a statement.

Out of 719 Kazakh nationals in China, 391 have requested assistance in returning home. The rest, who are mainly employees of diplomatic missions and their family members, as well as students, expressed their desire to remain in China, according to the statement.

The new strain of coronavirus � 2019-nCoV � was first detected in Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The death toll from the new coronavirus in China has surpassed 900, with the total number of registered cases exceeding 40,000.

Related Topics

China Wuhan Beijing Astana Kazakhstan February December Family From Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Powerful circles decide to end PTI govt

35 minutes ago

Pakistani Band Soch’s Music featured in Bollywoo ..

48 minutes ago

More than 3 in 5 (64%) Pakistanis believe that med ..

48 minutes ago

Airlines to maintain suspension of some China flig ..

37 seconds ago

Chinese Foreign Ministry Says 27 Foreign Nationals ..

38 seconds ago

Ivanka Trump seeks to spearhead programmes that ad ..

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.