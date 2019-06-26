UrduPoint.com
Kazakhstan To Sign Several Deals With Russian State Arms Exporter Soon - Deputy Minister

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 03:09 PM

Kazakhstan plans to ink a number of deals with Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport in the near future, Talgat Zhanzhumenov, Kazakhstan's first vice minister for development, innovations and aerospace industry told Sputnik

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Kazakhstan plans to ink a number of deals with Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport in the near future, Talgat Zhanzhumenov, Kazakhstan's first vice minister for development, innovations and aerospace industry told Sputnik.

"Definitely, [the Kazakh delegation will hold talks during the Army-2019 defense forum] ... As usual, we held talks with Rosoboronexport before the opening ceremony. We discussed a number of agreements that we plan to sign soon. Moreover, the Kazakh delegation concentrates its efforts on setting up production of various military equipment on our territory jointly with Russian enterprises," Zhanzhumenov said on the sidelines of Army-2019.

The agreements will cover military equipment, including small arms and ammunition, as well as Russia's SU-30SM multifunctional aircraft and missile defense systems, the official explained.

"We will have big talks with the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade to discuss a number of topical issues as well as with the United Aircraft Corporation, Russian Helicopters and other producers whose military equipment and armaments we already have," Zhanzhumenov said.

He also stressed that the Kazakh delegation was taking part in the defense forum for the fifth time.

The 5th International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 started on Tuesday and will run until Sunday at the Patriot Convention and Exhibition Center, located at the Kubinka air base just outside Moscow. Up to 120 nations participated in the forum's opening ceremony, which is two more than in 2018. In addition, 101 foreign firms are partaking in the event.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.

