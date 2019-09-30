UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan To Soon Host Regular Meeting Of Astana Group On Syria - Russian Deputy Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 09:42 PM

Kazakhstan to Soon Host Regular Meeting of Astana Group on Syria - Russian Deputy Minister

The regular meeting of the Astana group on Syrian settlement will be held in Nur-Sultan soon, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The regular meeting of the Astana group on Syrian settlement will be held in Nur-Sultan soon, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday.

"Russia will keep contributing in every way to the launch and sustainable work of the constitutional committee... The practice of holding high-level international meetings on Syria in the Astana format will continue. The next such meeting is scheduled to take place in the capital of Kazakhstan in the near future," Vershinin said.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Russia Astana Kazakhstan

Recent Stories

Eight More Countries to Join INSTEX Mechanism on T ..

3 minutes ago

Reduction of Oil Production by Russia in Sept Unde ..

3 minutes ago

France Proposes Creation of Sanctions System for V ..

3 minutes ago

Oil Prices Stabilize at Around $60 Per Barrel Afte ..

3 minutes ago

Syrian President Vows to Bolster Ties With Abkhazi ..

7 minutes ago

Peace Offer to Taliban Remains on the Table - Afgh ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.