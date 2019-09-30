Kazakhstan to Soon Host Regular Meeting of Astana Group on Syria - Russian Deputy Minister

(@imziishan)

The regular meeting of the Astana group on Syrian settlement will be held in Nur-Sultan soon, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The regular meeting of the Astana group on Syrian settlement will be held in Nur-Sultan soon, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday.

"Russia will keep contributing in every way to the launch and sustainable work of the constitutional committee... The practice of holding high-level international meetings on Syria in the Astana format will continue. The next such meeting is scheduled to take place in the capital of Kazakhstan in the near future," Vershinin said.