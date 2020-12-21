UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakhstan To Start Mass Vaccination With Home-Produced Sputnik V In February - Mamin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 10:40 AM

Kazakhstan to Start Mass Vaccination With Home-Produced Sputnik V in February - Mamin

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) SULTAN, December 21 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan will start mass vaccination against COVID-19 with the domestically produced Sputnik V vaccine in February, Prime Minister Askar Mamin said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Mamin attended the pharmaceutical complex in Karagandy to launch production of the Russian vaccine.

"Mass vaccination with the Sputnik V vaccine produced in Kazakhstan will start in February 2021. First of all, medical personnel, teachers, students, law enforcement agents, those working in social medical institutions, and members of high-risk groups suffering from chronic diseases will be vaccinated, vaccination will be voluntary," Mamin said, as quoted by his office.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Kazakhstan February December All From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 21 December 2020

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah condoles with Emir of Kuwa ..

10 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain condoles with Emir of Kuwa ..

11 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman condoles with Emir of Kuwait on dea ..

11 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah condoles with Emir of Kuwait on d ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.