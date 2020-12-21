Kazakhstan to Start Mass Vaccination With Home-Produced Sputnik V in February - Mamin

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) SULTAN, December 21 (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan will start mass vaccination against COVID-19 with the domestically produced Sputnik V vaccine in February, Prime Minister Askar Mamin said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Mamin attended the pharmaceutical complex in Karagandy to launch production of the Russian vaccine.

"Mass vaccination with the Sputnik V vaccine produced in Kazakhstan will start in February 2021. First of all, medical personnel, teachers, students, law enforcement agents, those working in social medical institutions, and members of high-risk groups suffering from chronic diseases will be vaccinated, vaccination will be voluntary," Mamin said, as quoted by his office.