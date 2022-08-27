(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kazakhstan will suspend its arms exports until September 2023, the country's government said on Saturday

Earlier in the day, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting of the commission on defense industry issues.

"The participants reviewed the proposal by the ministry of industry and infrastructural development to suspend exports of weapons, military equipment and products until the end of August of 2023. This proposal was supported by the commission members," the government said in a statement.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting of the country's security council earlier in the week to discuss issues related to manufacturing and procurement of arms as well as export controls in that area.