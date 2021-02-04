(@FahadShabbir)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan (AAK) will check the country's only Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for its readiness to conduct flights, the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee (CAC) of the republic said on Thursday.

In March 2019, the CAC temporarily suspended the operation of the Boeing 737 MAX of the SCAT airlines, which remained the only aircraft of this type in Kazakhstan after two tragic accidents. To date, Boeing has fulfilled all the requirements of the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and other regulatory requirements to rectify and safely return the aircraft to commercial operation.

"The airworthiness certificate of the aircraft is slated for verification in February 2021.

The AAK will check the readiness of the aircraft to resume commercial flights," the message said.

According to the CAC, over the past three months, AAK, together with the SCAT airlines, were preparing for the launch of the Boeing 737 MAX in Kazakhstan. The aviation regulator recommended that the airline conduct training, follow the updated procedures of the manufacturer, and include in the simulator training the actions of the crews in situations when speed measuring devices provide incorrect information during the landing and take-off cycle.

At the moment, the aircraft is undergoing the final stage of technical work to return to exploitation, in accordance with the requirements of the manufacturer and the aviation authorities of the US and Kazakhstan.