Kazakhstan to Wage Counter-Terrorist Operation Until Order Restored - Defense Ministry

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) The counter-terrorist operation in Kazakhstan will continue until the complete elimination of terrorists and the restoration of order in the country, Kazakh Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Sultan Gamaletdinov said Sunday.

"As of now, the counter-terrorist operation continues on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It will continue until the complete elimination of terrorists and the restoration of the constitutional order in the Republic of Kazakhstan," Gamaletdinov said at a joint briefing with the head of the CSTO mission in Kazakhstan, Col.

Gen. Andrey Serdyukov.

A wave of protests swept across Kazakhstan earlier this week, following a sharp rise in gas prices. Despite the government's attempts to quell the discontent and promises to bring the prices down, protests turned violent and descended into clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions.

The government declared a state of emergency until January 19. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for the Collective Security Treaty Organization's (CSTO) assistance, which was granted. CSTO peacekeepers were sent to Kazakhstan.