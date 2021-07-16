Kazakhstan to Weigh Use of Pfizer Vaccine for Children Over 12 - Official

Kazakhstan will consider the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children older than 12, the health ministry said on Friday

NUR SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Kazakhstan will consider the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children older than 12, the health ministry said on Friday.

"[W]e are considering the possibility of vaccinating [this group of] children, as there 2 million children aged between 12 and 18 years in Kazakhstan," Aizhan Esmagambetova, the chairperson of the committee for sanitary and epidemiological control, said.

Children, she added, will be inoculated against COVID-19 only with consent from their parents or legal representatives.

Kazakhstan is using four vaccines in its immunization campaign - domestically-developed QazVac, Russia's Sputnik V, as well as China's Hayat-Vax and CoronaVac. On Thursday, the health ministry said the country had reached a preliminary agreement on the supply of the Pfizer vaccine in the fourth quarter of this year, following the disruption of the delivery of 2 million doses of Pfizer agreed upon in May.