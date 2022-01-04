UrduPoint.com

Kazakhstan Tries To Calm Protests Over Energy Prices

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Kazakhstan tries to calm protests over energy prices

Kazakhstan's president on Tuesday tried to calm rare protests in the streets, sending officials to a western province in response to the demonstrations over a hike in energy prices

Moscow, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Kazakhstan's president on Tuesday tried to calm rare protests in the streets, sending officials to a western province in response to the demonstrations over a hike in energy prices.

The Protests erupted over the weekend in the town of Zhanaozen in the oil-rich western Mangystau region, and have since spread to the regional hub of Aktau on the country's Caspian Sea coast.

Demonstrators are angered by the rise in the price of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the ex-Soviet country.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Twitter that a government commission, which includes members of his administration, had "begun work" in Aktau.

"The commission is instructed to find a mutually acceptable solution to the problem that has arisen, in the interests of the stability of our country," Tokayev said.

"Law enforcement agencies have been instructed to ensure that public order is not violated. Demonstrators must show responsibility and willingness to enter dialogue," he added.

Videos on social media showed police encircling protesters in Aktau on Monday evening.

The authorities announced a price cut for LNG, putting it at 50 tenges (0.1 euro) per litre in the region, but that was not enough to end the protests.

Protesters have set up camps and are calling for talks with Tokayev, according to local media reports.

Zhanaozen was the scene of the country's deadliest unrest since it gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, when at least 14 striking oil workers were killed in 2011 as police crushed a protest over pay and working conditions.

Tokayev took office in 2019, handpicked as a successor by the Central Asian country's founding leader Nursultan Nazarbayev.

But Nazarbayev, who is 81 and had who ruled Kazakhstan since 1989, retains control over the country as chairman of the security council and "Leader of the Nation" -- a title that affords him unique policymaking privileges as well as immunity from prosecution.

oc/jj/pvh

Related Topics

Protest Police Social Media Twitter Immunity Oil Independence Price Kazakhstan Hub Euro Gas 2019 Media From Government Asia

Recent Stories

DC reviews arrangements for anti polio campaign st ..

DC reviews arrangements for anti polio campaign starting from Jan 24

4 minutes ago
 South Africa hold 27 run lead after first innings

South Africa hold 27 run lead after first innings

4 minutes ago
 Sainz wins Dakar third stage as Al-Attiyah extends ..

Sainz wins Dakar third stage as Al-Attiyah extends lead

4 minutes ago
 Xavi tells Dembele to stick with Barcelona

Xavi tells Dembele to stick with Barcelona

4 minutes ago
 US Senator Rob Portman Says Quarantines After Test ..

US Senator Rob Portman Says Quarantines After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

9 minutes ago
 Body of kidnapped rickshaw driver recovered

Body of kidnapped rickshaw driver recovered

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.